UPDATE 1-American Eagle posts strong Q3 sales

(Follows alerts)

* Q3 sales up 11 pct at $832 mln

* Q3 comp sales up 5 pct

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.26-$0.27

* Shares up 8 pct after the bell

Nov 2 American Eagle Outfitters Inc posted strong third-quarter sales as the apparel retailer's stronger merchandise assortments and targeted promotions pushed comparable store sales up 5 percent.

"Sales momentum continued beyond fall, and we have seen a positive customer response to the initial holiday assortment," Chief Executive Jim O'Donnell said in a statement.

Total sales at American Eagle, which has been losing market share to peers like Abercrombie & Fitch , rose 11 percent to $832 million.

For the quarter, the company narrowed its profit range to 26-27 cents a share, compared with its previous forecast of 22-27 cents.

Analysts, on average, are expecting a profit of 23 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Pittsburgh-based American Eagle closed at $13.16 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)