UPDATE 1-American Eagle posts strong Q3 sales

* Q3 sales up 11 pct at $832 mln
* Q3 comp sales up 5 pct
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.26-$0.27
* Shares up 8 pct after the bell
Nov 2 American Eagle Outfitters Inc
posted strong third-quarter sales as the apparel retailer's
stronger merchandise assortments and targeted promotions pushed
comparable store sales up 5 percent.
"Sales momentum continued beyond fall, and we have seen a
positive customer response to the initial holiday assortment,"
Chief Executive Jim O'Donnell said in a statement.
Total sales at American Eagle, which has been losing market
share to peers like Abercrombie & Fitch , rose 11 percent
to $832 million.
For the quarter, the company narrowed its profit range to
26-27 cents a share, compared with its previous forecast of
22-27 cents.
Analysts, on average, are expecting a profit of 23 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Pittsburgh-based American Eagle closed at $13.16
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
