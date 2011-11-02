UPDATE 1-PSA Group referred to French prosecutors over diesel emissions
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
Nov 2 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc posted strong third-quarter sales, helped by improved merchandise, more targeted promotions and higher online demand, sending its shares up 9 percent after the bell.
American Eagle, which has been losing market share to peers like Abercrombie & Fitch and privately held Forever 21, has been introducing discounts to boost sales.
The company, which caters to the 15-25 year age group, said total sales rose 11 percent to $832 million. Comparable store sales were up 5 percent in the quarter.
The retailer's online business AEO direct, which ships to some 76 countries worldwide, posted a 21 percent rise in quarterly sales. This compares with a 2 percent decrease for the same quarter last year.
"Sales momentum continued beyond fall, and we have seen a positive customer response to the initial holiday assortment," Chief Executive Jim O'Donnell said in a statement.
For the third quarter, the company narrowed its profit range to 26-27 cents a share, compared with its previous forecast of 22-27 cents.
Analysts, on average, are expecting a profit of 23 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Pittsburgh-based American Eagle rose to $14.35 in extended trade on Wednesday. They closed at $13.16 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anthony Kurian)
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, its backers said.