American Eagle Outfitters profit rises

UPDATE 3-Medtronic's sales, profit beat estimates; shares rise
* Shares rise 2.7 pct (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
May 23 American Eagle Outfitters Inc posted a bigger quarterly profit as its new line of clothes generated more sales despite fewer discounts.
The company, which said last week it would exit its underperforming children's business and name a new finance chief, earned $39.7 million, or 20 cents a share for the quarter ended April 28, compared with $28.3 million, or 14 cents a share in the same period last year.
The retailer, whose prices are between those of high-end rival Abercrombie & Fitch Co and more affordable Aeropostale Inc, said earlier first-quarter sales rose 18 percent to $719 million.
* Shares rise 2.7 pct (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
* Door open for banks to apply for immunity (Adds comments by Investec in paragraphs 11-13)
* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 4TH QUARTER 2016 AND FULL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS