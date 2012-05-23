American Eagle Outfitters profit rises

May 23 American Eagle Outfitters Inc posted a bigger quarterly profit as its new line of clothes generated more sales despite fewer discounts.

The company, which said last week it would exit its underperforming children's business and name a new finance chief, earned $39.7 million, or 20 cents a share for the quarter ended April 28, compared with $28.3 million, or 14 cents a share in the same period last year.

The retailer, whose prices are between those of high-end rival Abercrombie & Fitch Co and more affordable Aeropostale Inc, said earlier first-quarter sales rose 18 percent to $719 million.