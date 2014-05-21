American Eagle Outfitters profit slumps 86 pct on weak demand

BRIEF-Actis portfolio company MédiS Group announces acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi
* Actis portfolio company MédiS group announces the acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi
May 21 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc's quarterly profit slumped 86 percent as it struggles to attract shoppers amid intense competition and weak demand.
The company's net income fell to $3.87 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 3 from $27.98 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 4.9 percent to $646.1 million. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's federal police said they had conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the purchase of Banco Panamericano SA shares by Caixa Participações SA, parent company of national savings bank Caixa Econômica Federal.
