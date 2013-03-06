版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 6日 星期三 22:52 BJT

BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters says mall traffic "not as robust"

March 6 American Eagle Outfitters Inc : * CEO says will close approximately 15-20 stores in 2013 * Exec says early spring mall traffic "not been as robust as we would like" * Exec says opening new mainline stores in underserved markets including Miami

and New York, and "aggressively" expanding factory store growth

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐