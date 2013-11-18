RESEARCH ALERT-American Electric Power: Morgan Stanley raises to overweight

BRIEF-Sierra Metals appoints Igor Gonzales as CEO
* Sierra Metals announces appointment of Igor Gonzales as new president and CEO effective May 1, 2017
Nov 18 American Electric Power Company Inc : * Morgan Stanley raises to overweight rating For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA
* Sierra Metals announces appointment of Igor Gonzales as new president and CEO effective May 1, 2017
* Regeneron announces Evinacumab has received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HOFH)
* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presenting comprehensive DSUVIA clinical trial results at ASRA's annual regional anesthesiology and acute pain medicine meeting