AEP profit rises on lower costs

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
July 20 American Electric Power Co Inc posted higher second-quarter earnings on warmer weather and reduced costs.
The company, which operates utilities in 11 states, said net earnings rose to $362 million, or 75 cents per share, from $352 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue remained flat at $3.6 billion.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.