2012年 7月 20日

AEP profit rises on lower costs

July 20 American Electric Power Co Inc posted higher second-quarter earnings on warmer weather and reduced costs.

The company, which operates utilities in 11 states, said net earnings rose to $362 million, or 75 cents per share, from $352 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue remained flat at $3.6 billion.

