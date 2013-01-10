BRIEF-American Express: Sticking with eps goals

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Jan 10 American Express Co : * CEO: shifting customer service toward online * CEO Chenault speaking on job cuts, restructuring * CEO: $153 million customer reimbursements include 'some' new items * CEO: some reimbursements for items going back 5 to 7 years * CEO: some customer reimbursements over previously-announced issues * CFO Henry: found 3 issues for reimbursing customers * CFO Henry: some customers were assessed late fees without notice * CFO: some customers did not receive bonus points they were due * CFO: sticking with goals for revenue growth, EPS growth, roe
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.