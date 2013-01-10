BRIEF-American Express: Sticking with eps goals

Jan 10 American Express Co : * CEO: shifting customer service toward online * CEO Chenault speaking on job cuts, restructuring * CEO: $153 million customer reimbursements include 'some' new items * CEO: some reimbursements for items going back 5 to 7 years * CEO: some customer reimbursements over previously-announced issues * CFO Henry: found 3 issues for reimbursing customers * CFO Henry: some customers were assessed late fees without notice * CFO: some customers did not receive bonus points they were due * CFO: sticking with goals for revenue growth, EPS growth, roe