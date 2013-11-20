版本:
BRIEF-U.S Bank, American Express announce card-issuing agreement

Nov 20 American Express Co : * U.s. bank and American Express announce card-issuing agreement * Says U.S Bank will offer credit cards accepted on the American Express

network in 2014. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
