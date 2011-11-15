UPDATE 1-American Express exec says mobile wallet growing

* Mobile payments will reach "tipping point" in 3-5 years
* Brick-and-mortar retailers can offer targeted deals
* American Express will do small deals to grow mobile
Nov 15 U.S. consumers' adoption of so-called
digital wallets will allow brick-and-mortar retailers to better
compete with their online rivals, an American Express Co
(AXP.N) executive said on Tuesday.
Dan Schulman, American Express' group president for
enterprise growth, said with a digital wallet, retailers can
provide customers with more targeted deals that until now have
mainly been offered by online retailers.
The use of smartphones for everyday purchases will reach a
"tipping point" within three to five years, Schulman said in a
speech at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch financial services
conference.
Digital payments -- rather than using credit or debit cards
-- have become an increasingly competitive field as more
consumers use smartphones capable of processing transactions.
American Express, unlike other credit card companies,
operates its own payments network, and is joining a growing
group of competitors vying for processing digital wallet
transactions.
Schulman oversees American Express' new digital wallet
initiative, known as Serve.
To build the unit, Schulman said American Express would
consider select small acquisitions.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, N.C.; editing by Matthew
Lewis)