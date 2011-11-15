UPDATE 1-American Express exec says mobile wallet growing

* Mobile payments will reach "tipping point" in 3-5 years

* Brick-and-mortar retailers can offer targeted deals

* American Express will do small deals to grow mobile

Nov 15 U.S. consumers' adoption of so-called digital wallets will allow brick-and-mortar retailers to better compete with their online rivals, an American Express Co (AXP.N) executive said on Tuesday.

Dan Schulman, American Express' group president for enterprise growth, said with a digital wallet, retailers can provide customers with more targeted deals that until now have mainly been offered by online retailers.

The use of smartphones for everyday purchases will reach a "tipping point" within three to five years, Schulman said in a speech at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch financial services conference.

Digital payments -- rather than using credit or debit cards -- have become an increasingly competitive field as more consumers use smartphones capable of processing transactions.

American Express, unlike other credit card companies, operates its own payments network, and is joining a growing group of competitors vying for processing digital wallet transactions.

Schulman oversees American Express' new digital wallet initiative, known as Serve.

To build the unit, Schulman said American Express would consider select small acquisitions. (Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, N.C.; editing by Matthew Lewis)