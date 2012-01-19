UPDATE 3-American Express profit rises as cardholders spend more

* Q4 EPS $1.01 vs est $0.98
* Rev up 7 pct
* Expenses up 1 pct
By Brenton Cordeiro
Jan 19 American Express Co
quarterly profit got a lift from higher cardholder spending and
a slower growth in expenses, but it set aside more money to
cover bad loans.
The company's American cardholders, mostly affluent
consumers, spent more than they did last year. Average spending
per card rose 8 percent to $3,933.
Consumer sentiment in the U.S. hit an eight-month high in
early January as Americans grew more optimistic about job
prospects.
"Cardmembers spent a record amount on their American Express
cards," Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault said. "Billed business
rose 11 percent, showing broad-based improvements from the
strong levels of a year ago."
However, the overall recovery in the U.S. remains uneven and
the environment in Europe continues to pose challenges for the
global economy, Chenault added.
American Express which has been reporting the lowest rates
of late payments and defaults among major credit card issuers
largely due to its affluent client base, set aside $409 million
for bad loans in the quarter, up 71 percent from a year ago.
The increase in the loan loss provisions reflects a larger
reserve release in the year-earlier period and higher loans
outstanding in the current period, partially offset by lower net
write-offs.
EXPENSE GROWTH SLOWS
For the fourth quarter, net income was $1.19 billion, or
$1.01 a share, compared with $1.06 billion, or 88 cents a share,
last year.
"Revenue was a little bit light, but expense control was
better-than-expected and that is a hot button for the Street,"
Jefferies' Daniel Furtado said.
The New York-based company with 97.4 million
outstanding cards at the end of the quarter, said expenses
totaled $5.6 billion, up 1 percent.
The increase was a significant reduction from the growth
rates of recent quarters and reflected lower marketing and
promotion expenses, slower increases in rewards costs and, as
planned, slower growth in operating expenses.
"The company's plan has been to grow expenses at a
slower rate and this is a good first step. It signals to the
Street that management is serious about this."
In October the company had also reported a higher
quarterly profit -- but its expenses growing faster than revenue
then had been a concern for investors.
Total revenue, net of interest expense,
was $7.74 billion, up 7 percent.
Analysts expected the company to earn 98 cents a share, on
revenue of $7.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
American Express, which lends directly to consumers but also
competes with Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc to
process credit card transactions, has recovered from the
financial crisis more fully than many other consumer lenders.
Separately on Thursday, the company's smaller rival Capital
One Financial Corp reported a 42 percent decline in net
income and missed Wall Street estimates as expenses rose.
Share of American Express were trading down about 2 percent
at $49.80 after the bell Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.