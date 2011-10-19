UPDATE 4-American Express posts higher Q3 net income

* EPS of $1.03 vs. Street view of $0.96
* Total expenses up about 13 pct, revenue up 9 pct
* Shares dip after hours
(Adds analyst comment, details on expenses, debit cards and
credit costs)
By Joe Rauch
Oct 19 American Express Co (AXP.N) posted
higher-than-expected quarterly net earnings as cardholders
spent more, but expenses grew faster than revenue.
The charge- and credit card company spent 24 percent more
on its rewards program during the quarter, its third
consecutive quarter of boosting its spending on rewards.
The rewards expense helped lift the company's overall costs
excluding interest and credit by 13 percent, outpacing its 9
percent revenue growth, after interest expense.
But the company's investments in rewards programs may be
boosting customer spending on American Express cards.
The number of American Express cards worldwide rose 8
percent and customers charged 12 percent more to those cards
than last year. The total number of cards rose to 95.8 million
from 89 million a year prior, and average spending per card
rose 12 percent to $3,739.
"The revenue growth was strong and credit did well, but
expenses were up," said Sanjay Sakhrani, an analyst with Keefe,
Bruyette & Woods Inc. "When they have excess earnings power,
they tend to reinvest for the future, and I think that's what
you're seeing this quarter."
Chief Financial Officer Daniel Henry said the company plans
to rein in expenses in the coming quarters and the company has
focused its expenditures in areas that generate revenues.
The New York-based company said third-quarter net income
rose to $1.2 billion, or $1.03 per share, from $1.1 billion, or
90 cents per share, a year ago.
That was above analysts' average estimate of earnings of 96
cents per share on a net basis, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total revenue, net of interest expenses, rose 9 percent to
$7.57 billion.
But membership rewards costs rose 24 percent to $1.57
billion, bringing total expenses to $5.61 billion, up 13
percent from the same quarter last year.
The redemption rate for rewards remained steady at 92
percent, Henry said, remaining steady for the last three
quarters. But he characterized the quarter as a "rounding down"
on the redemption rate and that it was trending towards 93
percent.
Compensation also jumped, rising 18 percent to $1.6
billion.
Henry said American Express was hiring additional people,
but the rising quarterly compensation also included merit and
incentive pay increases.
The company's return on average equity, a measure of how
well it wrings profit from its equity, was 27.8 percent during
the quarter, up from 25.9 percent in the same quarter last
year. Many big Wall Street banks are generating returns on
equity in the mid-teens, or below.
The increases in expenses, however, were offset by a drop
in credit costs and rising revenues.
American Express' provision for loan losses dropped 33
percent year-over-year to $249 million, as the company set
aside 82 percent less for card member loans from a year prior.
The company's writeoffs are now near historic lows, Henry
said, and that will likely rise in coming quarters.
Henry said the company is not managing to minimize losses,
but instead focused on the optimal return from its card
business.
He noted writeoffs will increase over time from their
current level of 1.8 percent.
With the enactment of the Durbin amendment's cap on debit
card fees on Oct. 1, some banks have introduced debit card fees
that some analysts have speculated would lead to customers
using credit and prepaid cards more.
Henry said it was too soon to note whether customers were
using their credit cards more for purchases due to debit fees,
or whether American Express' prepaid cards were seeing more
activity.
American Express's shares fell 1 percent to $45.65 in after
hours trading compared with their close of $46.13.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch; editing by Gary Hill, Carol
Bishopric and Andre Grenon)