Activist fund ValueAct builds $1 bln stake in AmEx-Bloomberg

Aug 7 Activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital Management LP has built a $1 billion stake in American Express Co and is seeking "shareholder-friendly" changes at the credit card company, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Shares of the biggest U.S. credit card issuer jumped as much as 7 percent to $80.14 in afternoon trading, valuing the company at about $80 billion.

American Express is not yet a core active target of ValueAct, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1MSB6w7)

However, the fund could sell its stake in AmEx if it decides against a longer-term campaign for change, Bloomberg said, adding that ValueAct had held preliminary talks with the company.

"We have been speaking with them (ValueAct), as we do with other investors, and look forward to continuing a constructive dialogue," an AmEx spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

ValueAct could not immediately be reached for comment.

The hedge fund's stake would account for just over 1 percent of AmEx, based on Thursday's close.

This is dwarfed by a 15.14 percent holding in the company by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc at the end of March.

AmEx, which caters mainly to wealthy corporate clients, has been cutting costs to cope with stiff competition that lost it a couple of lucrative co-brand contracts.

The company recently lost an exclusive tie-up with warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp.

AmEx said in February that the loss would hurt earnings for the next two years. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)