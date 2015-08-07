Activist fund ValueAct builds $1 bln stake in AmEx-Bloomberg

Aug 7 Activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital
Management LP has built a $1 billion stake in American Express
Co and is seeking "shareholder-friendly" changes at the
credit card company, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Shares of the biggest U.S. credit card issuer jumped as much
as 7 percent to $80.14 in afternoon trading, valuing the company
at about $80 billion.
American Express is not yet a core active target of
ValueAct, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the
matter. (bloom.bg/1MSB6w7)
However, the fund could sell its stake in AmEx if it decides
against a longer-term campaign for change, Bloomberg said,
adding that ValueAct had held preliminary talks with the
company.
"We have been speaking with them (ValueAct), as we do with
other investors, and look forward to continuing a constructive
dialogue," an AmEx spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
ValueAct could not immediately be reached for comment.
The hedge fund's stake would account for just over 1 percent
of AmEx, based on Thursday's close.
This is dwarfed by a 15.14 percent holding in the company by
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc at the end of
March.
AmEx, which caters mainly to wealthy corporate clients, has
been cutting costs to cope with stiff competition that lost it a
couple of lucrative co-brand contracts.
The company recently lost an exclusive tie-up with warehouse
club operator Costco Wholesale Corp.
AmEx said in February that the loss would hurt earnings for
the next two years.
