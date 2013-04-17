版本:
American Express first-quarter profit up 2 percent

April 17 Credit card company American Express Co's first-quarter profit rose 2 percent as card member spending remained muted amid increased corporate cutbacks.

American Express profit rose to $1.28 billion, or $1.15 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $1.26 billion, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 4 percent to $7.88 billion.

