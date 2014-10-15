UPDATE 1-AmEx quarterly profit rises as U.S. card holders spend more

(Adds details, shares)
Oct 15 American Express Co, the world's
largest credit card issuer, reported an 8.1 percent rise in
quarterly profit due to higher spending by U.S. customers using
its credit cards and a rise in its net interest income.
Spending by U.S. holders of AmEx cards rose 9 percent in the
third quarter, boosting profit in the business by 14 percent.
The business accounted for nearly three-quarters of the
company's profit.
U.S. consumer spending rose 0.5 percent in August after
being unchanged in July, the Commerce Department said last
month.
AmEx, which issues its own cards unlike Visa Inc and
Mastercard Inc that work through banks, benefits from its
largely affluent customer base and low rates of default.
However, single-digit growth in spending by its card users
for about two years has pushed the company to launch products
such as a fee-free card that targets a wider range of customers.
The company's net income rose to $1.48 billion, or $1.40 per
share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.37 billion, or
$1.25 per share, a year earlier.
Net interest income rose 8.7 percent to $1.4 billion.
However, total revenue, net of interest expense, remained
nearly unchanged at $8.33 billion.
Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault said AmEx's revenue was
growing at a pace below the company's long-term target. "While
the economy is stronger, it is not growing as fast or as
steadily as most people would like," he said in a statement.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.36 per share
and revenue of $8.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
AmEx's shares closed at $80.93 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)