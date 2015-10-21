AmEx profit falls 15.8 pct as costs rise

Oct 21 American Express Co, the world's largest credit card issuer, reported a 15.8 percent fall in quarterly profit due to higher expenses and a strong dollar.

The company's net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $1.23 billion, or $1.24 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.47 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)