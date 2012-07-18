UPDATE 3-AmEx revenue misses as spending growth moderates

* Q2 EPS $1.15 vs est $1.09
* Q2 rev $7.96 bln vs est $8.06 bln
* Cardmember spending growth moderates
July 18 Credit card company American Express
Co's second-quarter revenue marginally missed Wall
Street estimates as cardmember spending growth moderated amid
low consumer confidence.
U.S. retail sales fell in June for the third straight month,
the longest run of consecutive drops since 2008, and consumer
sentiment is now at its lowest level in seven months as
Americans take a dim view of their finances and job prospects.
"Overall cardmember spending rose 7 percent, or 9 percent
adjusted for foreign currency translations. That's slower than
the increases we've seen in the recent quarters," Chief
Executive Officer Kenneth Chenault said in a statement.
Cardmember spending at the company, which focuses on the
affluent customer, grew in the double-digit range for the last
nine quarters.
American Express said spending growth rates slowed across
all business lines and all segments.
The company's card data is widely held as an indicator of
the spending sentiment of the more affluent consumer, signalling
that the weak recovery is taking its toll across all economic
segments.
CARD LITIGATION
American Express, which lends directly to consumers and also
competes with Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc to
process credit card transactions, said it does not believe it
will be affected by merchant cases related to interchange or
"swipe" fees it charges.
Visa and MasterCard -- which together control more than 60
percent of the payment processing market -- and the banks that
issue their credit cards agreed to a $7.25 billion antitrust
settlement on Friday, but some merchant cases are still being
litigated.
"American Express does not have market power. We continue to
believe that there's no merit to the separate merchant cases
that we are involved in, and we believe that we have strong
legal defenses," a company executive said on a conference call.
The anti-trust settlement will also allow stores to start
charging customers extra for using certain credit cards in an
effort to steer them toward cheaper forms of payment.
American Express said 50 percent of its U.S. billings come
from states that currently prohibit surcharging, and it will
continue to require parity treatment from merchants.
REVENUE MISSES
In the second-quarter, the company earned $1.34 billion, or
$1.15 per share, compared with $1.33 billion, or $1.10 per
share, a year earlier.
The number of outstanding shares fell 4 percent from a year
earlier.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, was $7.96 billion,
up 5 percent.
Analysts on an average had expected the company to earn
$1.09 per share, on revenue of $8.06 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
American Express has the lowest delinquency rate among the
large credit card issuers, including JPMorgan Chase,
Discover Financial, Capital One, Bank of America
and Citigroup.
Shares of the company, which have risen 11 percent in the
last year, were down 1 percent in trading after the bell. They
closed at $58.29 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.