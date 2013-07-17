REFILE-UPDATE 2-AmEx revenue misses estimates; sees limited impact from EC cap

* 2nd-qtr earnings $1.27/share vs est $1.22
* Revenue $8.25 bln vs est $8.28 bln
* Cardmember spending rises 8 pct
* Shares fall 2 pct after the bell
By Avik Das
July 17 American Express Co's quarterly
revenue narrowly missed expectations as cardmember spending
remained muted, and the credit card company said it did not
expect much impact from European Commission's plans to limit
fees on card transactions.
The company's shares, which fell as much as 5 percent on the
Nasdaq on Wednesday following the European Commission's proposal
to limit fees banks can charge to process card payments, were
down about 2 percent in trading after the bell.
The company's proprietary consumer and credit card business
would not be covered by the pricing caps, outgoing Chief
Financial Officer Dan Henry said on a post-earnings call. Unlike
MasterCard Inc and Visa Inc, which are only payment
processors, American Express issues its own credit cards.
Henry, however, said the EC proposal would have a direct
impact on the company's Global Network Services business, under
which it partners with banks to issue cards on its network. The
business contributes about 17 percent to the company's revenue.
American Express, a Dow Jones industrial average component,
said cardmember spending increased 8 percent in the second
quarter after adjusting for foreign currency translations -- its
fifth successive quarter of single-digit growth after more than
two years of double-digit growth.
Corporate expense accounts have come under greater scrutiny
in recent months as companies look to cut costs to protect
profit margins, hurting American Express, which gets more than a
quarter of its U.S. billed business from affluent corporate
customers.
"It seems like they are keeping their expenses under control
but clearly the hope is that while that happens, the top line
will start to pick up," Sameer Gokhale, an analyst at Janney
Capital Markets, said.
American Express' consolidated expenses rose slightly to
$5.66 billion from $5.62 billion. The company said in January it
would control costs and maintain a leaner operating structure by
cutting about 8 percent of its workforce.
Analysts said the company is likely to see an improvement in
results as spending trends ramp up amidst a recovering economy
and a stock market rally.
U.S. consumer spending for the second quarter is expected to
rise 8 percent, compared with 7 percent in the preceding
quarter, according to a note from Credit Suisse.
"We're still in a relatively sluggish macro environment,
what is encouraging is that we did see acceleration in
quarter-over-quarter growth," Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst
Sanjay Sakhrani said.
American Express reported total second-quarter revenue, net
of interest expense, of $8.25 billion, missing analyst estimates
of $8.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net profit rose to $1.41 billion, or $1.27 per
share, for the quarter ended June 30, beating analyst
expectations of $1.22 per share.
New York-based American Express' shares have risen about 20
percent since the company reported its last quarterly results,
outperforming the 6 percent rise of the broader Dow Jones
Industrial Average.