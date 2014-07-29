AmEx profit rises 9 pct on higher card spending

July 29 American Express Co reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit as more customers used its credit cards in a recovering U.S. economy.

Net income rose to $1.53 billion, or $1.43 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.41 billion, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 5 percent to $8.66 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)