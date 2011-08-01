American Express, Verizon in mobile payments deal

* Deal involves pre-loading of Serve app on Verizon phones

* Separate deal to Amex/Isis pact for in-store payments

NEW YORK Aug 1 American Express Co (AXP.N) is teaming up with No. 1 U.S. mobile service Verizon Wireless to offer online and person-to-person payments in the credit card company's latest effort to expand in the mobile payments business.

The partnership comes weeks after American Express announced a deal with Sprint (S.N). The credit card company also recently unveiled a separate agreement with Isis, Verizon's mobile payments venture.

Under the latest agreement, Verizon Wireless will pre-load many of its smartphones with the American Express "Serve" application, which will allow Verizon customers to make online payments by typing in their phone number and a personal identification number instead of having to type out their credit card number.

Serve allows individuals to pay one another with no transaction fees, and also comes with a card that can be used to pay any merchant that accepts American Express.

The Serve platform allows American Express to attract to its payments network customers who usually pay with cash, checks, and debit cards.

American Express built its Serve business on the foundation of Revolution Money, a company launched by Steve Case's Revolution LLC that American Express acquired in early 2010. Steve Case is a co-founder of America Online.

Isis, which will introduce services in 2012, is a venture of Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc (T.N) and T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE). Verizon Wireless is a joint venture between Verizon Communications (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).

The separate Isis partnership is designed to allow in-store payments where consumers will be able to wave their phone at the check-out terminal to pay. (Reporting by Dan Wilchins and Sinead Carew, editing by Matthew Lewis) (dan.wilchins@thomsonreuters.com; + 1 646 223 6320; Reuters Messaging: dan.wilchins.reuters.com@reuters.net))