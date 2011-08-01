American Express, Verizon in mobile payments deal

* Deal involves pre-loading of Serve app on Verizon phones
* Separate deal to Amex/Isis pact for in-store payments
NEW YORK Aug 1 American Express Co (AXP.N) is
teaming up with No. 1 U.S. mobile service Verizon Wireless to
offer online and person-to-person payments in the credit card
company's latest effort to expand in the mobile payments
business.
The partnership comes weeks after American Express
announced a deal with Sprint (S.N). The credit card company
also recently unveiled a separate agreement with Isis,
Verizon's mobile payments venture.
Under the latest agreement, Verizon Wireless will pre-load
many of its smartphones with the American Express "Serve"
application, which will allow Verizon customers to make online
payments by typing in their phone number and a personal
identification number instead of having to type out their
credit card number.
Serve allows individuals to pay one another with no
transaction fees, and also comes with a card that can be used
to pay any merchant that accepts American Express.
The Serve platform allows American Express to attract to
its payments network customers who usually pay with cash,
checks, and debit cards.
American Express built its Serve business on the foundation
of Revolution Money, a company launched by Steve Case's
Revolution LLC that American Express acquired in early 2010.
Steve Case is a co-founder of America Online.
Isis, which will introduce services in 2012, is a venture
of Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc (T.N) and T-Mobile USA, a unit of
Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE). Verizon Wireless is a joint
venture between Verizon Communications (VZ.N) and Vodafone
Group Plc (VOD.L).
The separate Isis partnership is designed to allow in-store
payments where consumers will be able to wave their phone at
the check-out terminal to pay.
