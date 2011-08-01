UPDATE 1-American Financial Q2 profit beats Street

* Q2 oper EPS $0.78 vs est. $0.58

* Q2 EPS $0.52 vs $0.97 year ago

* Sees FY11 oper EPS $3.30-$3.70 vs est. $3.35

* Increases annual dividend to $0.70 from $0.65

* Shares up marginally after market (Adds details, follows alerts)

Aug 1 American Financial Group Inc posted quarterly core operating earnings above market expectations on higher sales of its annuities and supplemental insurance policies.

For the second quarter, the property and casualty specialty insurer reported net earnings of $55 million, or 52 cents per share, compared with $108 million, or 97 cents per share a year ago.

Operating earnings -- a key measure for insurance companies, which excludes investment gains and losses -- was 78 cents a share.

Analysts were expecting the company to report an operating profit of 58 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

American Financial maintained its full-year core earnings outlook range of $3.30-$3.70 per share, versus market expectations of $3.35 per share.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company closed at $33.55 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.