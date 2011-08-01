UPDATE 1-American Financial Q2 profit beats Street

* Q2 oper EPS $0.78 vs est. $0.58
* Q2 EPS $0.52 vs $0.97 year ago
* Sees FY11 oper EPS $3.30-$3.70 vs est. $3.35
* Increases annual dividend to $0.70 from $0.65
* Shares up marginally after market
Aug 1 American Financial Group Inc
posted quarterly core operating earnings above market
expectations on higher sales of its annuities and supplemental
insurance policies.
For the second quarter, the property and casualty specialty
insurer reported net earnings of $55 million, or 52 cents per
share, compared with $108 million, or 97 cents per share a year
ago.
Operating earnings -- a key measure for insurance companies,
which excludes investment gains and losses -- was 78 cents a
share.
Analysts were expecting the company to report an operating
profit of 58 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
American Financial maintained its full-year core earnings
outlook range of $3.30-$3.70 per share, versus market
expectations of $3.35 per share.
The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company closed at $33.55 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)