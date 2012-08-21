版本:
New Issue-American Financial sells $125 mln in notes

Aug 21 American Financial Group Inc on
Tuesday sold $125 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $100 million.  
    Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AMERICAN FINANCIAL

AMT $125 MLN    COUPON 5.75 PCT    MATURITY    08/25/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   11/25/2012 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  08/24/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

