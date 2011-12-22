版本:
UPDATE 1-American Greetings shares plummet as Q3 profit drops

* Q3 EPS $0.50 vs $0.78 last yr

* Q3 rev up 8 pct to $463.6 mln

Dec 22 American Greetings Corp's third-quarter profit dropped nearly 40 percent as it spent more on selling and marketing its greeting cards, and the company said its cash flow in 2012 would be hurt by higher expenses.

Shares of the company slumped 23 percent. They were trading at $13.06 on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

American Greetings reported a net income of $20.2 million, or 50 cents per share, compared with $32.2 million, or 78 cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $463.6 million.

