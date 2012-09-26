CORRECTED-American Greetings receives $580 mln offer from CEO

(Corrects offer value in headline and paragraph one)
Sept 26 American Greetings Corp said it
received a go-private offer from a group led by its chief
executive, valuing the company at about $580 million.
The offer of $17.18 per share represents a premium of nearly
20 percent to the stock's Tuesday close of $14.34.
The company, whose brands include American Greetings,
Carlton Cards and Gibson, said it will form a special committee
of independent directors to consider the proposal.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)