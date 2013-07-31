American Homes 4 Rent prices IPO to raise $706 mln - source

July 31 Real estate investment trust American
Homes 4 Rent priced its initial public offering of about 44
million Class A common shares at $16 apiece, the low end of its
expected price range, according to a source briefed on the
matter.
The REIT is expected to raise about $706 million from the
offering. American Homes said earlier it planned to price the
IPO at $16 to $18 per share.
The company owned 14,210 single-family homes as of April 30
and had additional 1,425 properties in escrow that it expects to
acquire.
California-based American Homes started operations in
November to continue investing for AH LLC, which was founded by
the company's chairman and founder, Wayne Hughes. Hughes was
also the founder and former chief executive of real estate
investment trust Public Storage.
The company is expected to debut on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "AMH".
Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo
Securities are among the lead bookrunners for the IPO.