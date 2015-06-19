UPDATE 1-Honda confirms eighth death linked to Takata airbags

June 19 Honda Motor Co's U.S. unit said
on Friday it has linked the September 2014 death of a woman in
Los Angeles, California, to the rupture of a Takata airbag
inflator, bringing to eight the number of fatalities related to
defective Takata airbags.
U.S. highway safety regulators also confirmed that the death
of Jewel Brangman in a 2001 Honda Civic is the seventh U.S.
death, and the eighth fatality worldwide related to Takata
airbag inflators that can explode, sending shards of metal
through the passenger compartments of cars.
U.S. regulators have ordered the recall of vehicles equipped
with about 34 million Takata airbag inflators. The exact number
of vehicles affected by the recall is unclear, although data
from manufacturers indicates the number is more than 16 million
vehicles in the U.S.
Honda, in a statement, said the 2001 car had been issued a
salvage title in October 2011, and then purchased by a rental
car agency in San Diego, California. The car was rented to Ms.
Brangman in August 2014. Honda did not elaborate on the
statement, or identify the rental car company.
Honda said its records showed that the driver's side airbag
inflator in the car was subject to recalls since July 2009, and
that four recall notices had been sent to registered owners of
the vehicle starting in August 2009.
The fatal crash occurred before notifications of the most
recent recall actions for the vehicle's airbags were sent out in
September 2014.
Honda said it is urging owners of recalled vehicles to get
airbag inflators repaired "as soon as possible."
U.S. vehicle safety regulators said in a statement the case
illustrates "why we are seeking authority to prohibit sale or
rental of any vehicle with an open safety recall."
