New Issue-American Honda Finance sells $400 mln in notes

Oct 9 American Honda Finance Corp on
Tuesday sold $400 million of floating-rate notes in 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Williams were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AMERICAN HONDA FINANCE

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 3-MO LIBOR  MATURITY    04/08/2014   
                +12.5 BPS
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/08/2012
MOODY'S A1      YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  10/12/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTLERLY
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

