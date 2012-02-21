New Issue-American Honda Finance sells $1.75 bln

Feb 21 American Honda Finance on Tuesday sold $1.75 billion of senior notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMERICAN HONDA FINANCE TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.45 PCT MATURITY 02/27/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.947 FIRST PAY 08/27/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.468 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/28/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 103 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.125 PCT MATURITY 02/28/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.995 FIRST PAY 08/27/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.126 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/28/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 123 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A