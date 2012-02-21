版本:
New Issue-American Honda Finance sells $1.75 bln

Feb 21 American Honda Finance on Tuesday
sold $1.75 billion of senior notes in two parts in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, and RBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: AMERICAN HONDA FINANCE	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 1.45 PCT    MATURITY    02/27/2015   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.947   FIRST PAY   08/27/2012 	
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 1.468 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/28/2012   	
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 103 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 2.125 PCT   MATURITY    02/28/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.995   FIRST PAY   08/27/2012 	
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 2.126 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/28/2012   	
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 123 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

