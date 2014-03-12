CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-American International Group: Deutsche Bank cuts to hold

BRIEF-New Senior Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.27
* Qtrly normalized funds from operations of $0.29 per diluted share
(Corrects company name in headline and text to American International Group from American Grp)
March 12 American International Group : * Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy; cuts target price to $55 from $58
* For quarter, consolidated comparable store sales decreased 8.9 pct and U.S. comparable store sales decreased 9.1 pct
* Astronics Corp reports 2017 first quarter financial results