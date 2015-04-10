MOVES-Michael Brady joins as AIG's first CTO

April 10 Insurer American International Group
Inc (AIG) appointed Michael Brady as its first chief
technology officer, effective April 13.
Brady's responsibilities will include overseeing the
infrastructure, applications development methodology, and
architecture functions of AIG's technology organization, Chief
Information Officer Phil Fasano wrote in a memo to employees.
Most recently, Brady was head of Kaiser Permanente's
infrastructure organization.
He has more than 25 years experience leading infrastructure
teams at Citigroup Inc, GE Co, Merrill Lynch
and Fidelity Investments.
