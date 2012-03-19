版本:
New Issue- AIG sells $2 bln two-part notes

March 19 American International Group Inc
 on Monday sold $2 billion of two-part senior notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    JP Morgan, RBS, US Bancorp, and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 3 PCT       MATURITY    03/20/2015	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.844   FIRST PAY   09/20/2012	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 3.055 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/22/2012	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 245 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A 	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 3.8 PCT     MATURITY    03/20/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.797   FIRST PAY   09/20/2012	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 3.845 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/22/2012	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 265 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

