New Issue- AIG sells $2 bln two-part notes

March 19 American International Group Inc on Monday sold $2 billion of two-part senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan, RBS, US Bancorp, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3 PCT MATURITY 03/20/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.844 FIRST PAY 09/20/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.055 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/22/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 245 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 3.8 PCT MATURITY 03/20/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.797 FIRST PAY 09/20/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.845 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/22/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 265 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A