AIG profit lifted by AerCap, China investment; raises buyback

Aug 3 Insurer American International Group Inc
reported a 5.6 percent jump in quarterly operating
profit, driven by investments in one of China's biggest insurers
and earnings from aircraft leasing company AerCap.
AIG, the largest commercial insurer in the United States and
Canada, also boosted its share buyback program by up to $5
billion and more than doubled its quarterly dividend to 28 cents
per share.
Operating income after tax increased to $1.9 billion, or
$1.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June from
$1.8 billion, or $1.23 per diluted shared, a year earlier.
The operating income was bumped up by a more than doubling
in pretax earnings to $127 million from AerCap Holdings NV
, the world's largest independent aircraft lessor.
AIG, which is trying to exit AerCap, sold most of its 46
percent stake in early June.
The insurer, which traces its roots to a two-room office in
Shanghai in 1919, also gained $170 million from investments in
the People's Insurance Group of China Ltd and its
subsidiary, PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd.
However, AIG's underwriting operations continued to struggle
with plummeting commercial property and casualty insurance
rates.
Pretax operating profit fell 4 percent to $1.19 billion at
the commercial property and casualty insurance business,
traditionally AIG's forte. The company also paid out $88 million
more in catastrophe losses.
Industry rates for commercial property and casualty
insurance fell for the third straight time during the second
quarter, according to a recent survey by the Council of
Insurance Agents & Brokers.
AIG's property and casualty unit's combined ratio, the
percentage of premium revenue paid out in claims, inched up
during the quarter to 98.8 percent from 96.5 percent.
A ratio below 100 percent means an insurer earns more in
premiums than it pays out in claims.
Earnings from mortgage, institutional markets, life and
personal insurance also declined during the quarter.
Net income attributable to AIG fell 42 percent to $1.8
billion, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared with the year-ago
quarter when it recorded a gain from the sale of International
Lease Finance Corp.
AIG's stock closed at $64.14 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Monday.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru)