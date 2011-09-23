REFILE-American Medical to be taken private for $82.3 mln

(Refiles to remove 'update' tag from headline)

* UK-based Tunstall Healthcare to buy co

* Tunstall to pay $8.55/shr in cash

* Deal at 50 pct premium to Thursday close

* Americal Medical shares up 47 pct before market

Sept 23 UK-based Tunstall Healthcare Group, which provides health-related services over the phone, will acquire rival American Medical Alert Corp for about $82.3 million in cash.

Tunstall will pay $8.55 for each American Medical share, a 50 percent premium over Thursday's closing price.

American Medical, which provides remote health monitoring services, will become a unit of privately-held Tunstall after the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter.

"As one of the largest providers of personal emergency response systems in the Unites States, with 75,000 subscribers nationwide, I believe there will be far reaching benefits for all of our customers, partners and employees," Tunstall CEO Gil Baldwin said in a statement.

Jefferies advised Tunstall on the deal, while Houlihan Lokey acted as financial adviser to Americal Medical.

Shares of New York-based American Medical were trading up 48 percent at $8.40 in pre-market trading on Friday. They closed at $5.69 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)