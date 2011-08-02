UPDATE 1-American Public Education Q2 beats Street

(Follows alerts)

Aug 2 Online education provider American Public Education posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong student enrollment, and forecast third-quarter earnings above Wall Street expectations.

The company, which provides courses on military and public service communities, forecast third-quarter earnings of 41-43 cents a share on revenue growth of 29 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 39 cents a share on revenue of $59.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said course registrations from new students grew 39 percent in the second quarter and forecast a 35 percent growth for the third quarter.

APEI's strong student enrollment comes in contrast with sliding enrollments at most other education companies, as they aggressively change their business practices to comply with new rules.

As military benefits fully fund the majority of APEI's low tuition, the company is least affected by the new regulatory environment that ties a college's access to federal aid with students' ability to pay back debt.

APEI's net income rose to $9 million, or 49 cents a share, from $7 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $60.8 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 45 cents a share on revenue of $59.5 million.

Shares of the company closed at $45.98 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)