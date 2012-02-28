UPDATE 1-American Public Education Q4 beats; sees weak Q1

* Q4 EPS $0.71 vs est $0.60
* Q4 rev up 34 pct
* Sees Q1 EPS $0.45-$0.49 vs est $0.54
Feb 28 American Public Education Inc
posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped
by a rise in new student enrollments, but forecast first quarter
below analysts' estimates.
The for-profit education company forecast first-quarter
profit of 45 cents to 49 cents a share. Analysts on average were
expecting earnings of 54 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects revenue to grow about 27 percent over
the year-ago period, which indicates revenue of about $71.5
million. Analysts were expecting $74.9 million.
Industry leader Apollo Group earlier on Tuesday
said it expects to sign up fewer new students in the second
quarter, indicating the road to recovery for a sector hit by
government regulations is long and rocky.
American Public Education shares closed down 6 percent at
$41.33 on Nasdaq. The education sub-index closed
down 10 percent.
American Public Education's fourth-quarter net income rose
to $13 million, or 71 cents a share, from $9.6 million, or 52
cents a share, a year ago.
October-December revenue rose 34 percent to $75.7 million.
New student enrollments rose 53 percent.
Analysts had expected earnings of 60 cents a share, on
revenue of $72.9 million.