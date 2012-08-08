American Public Education results beat estimates

Aug 8 American Public Education Inc's
second-quarter results beat analysts' expectations but the
company said student sign-ups for the September quarter may not
increase.
The for-profit education company said third-quarter student
sign-ups will be about flat year-over-year, compared with a 4
percent increase in the second quarter.
It expects third-quarter earnings of between 46 cents and 51
cents per share. Analysts were looking for 51 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter net income rose to $9.2 million, or 51 cents
per share, from $9 million, or 49 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $74.6 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 45 cents per share on
revenue of $72 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.