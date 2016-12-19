版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 01:52 BJT

Icahn to sell American Railcar to SMBC Rail

Dec 19 Icahn Enterprises LP said on Monday it would sell wholly owned subsidiary American Railcar Leasing LLC to SMBC Rail Services LLC in a deal based on an enterprise value of $2.78 billion and a fleet of about 29,000 railcars.

SMBC, part of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc , will have an option to buy additional 4,800 railcars for about $586 million, Icahn Enterprise said. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐