American Realty withdraws offer to buy Cole Credit

April 11 Diversified real estate investment trust American Realty Capital Properties Inc withdrew its $6.7 billion offer to buy Cole Credit Property Trust III after the trust rejected the offer twice.

American Realty had raised its per-share offer to $12.50 in cash, or $13.59 in stock, from $12 in either cash or stock.
