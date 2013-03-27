American Realty ups its offer for Cole Credit

BRIEF-Sophiris Bio Q4 loss per share $0.02
* Sophiris Bio reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and key corporate highlights
March 27 American Realty Capital Properties Inc raised its offer price for Cole Credit Property Trust III to $13.59 per share in stock or $12.50 per share in cash.
It had earlier offered $12.00 in cash or 0.80 of its share for each share of Cole Credit.
The deal would be valued at $9.7 billion including debt.
* Honeywell leads $243 million infrastructure modernization project at Tinker air force base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAC's Homeadvisor acquires Mybuilder, a leading home services marketplace in the UK