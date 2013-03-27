版本:
American Realty ups its offer for Cole Credit

March 27 American Realty Capital Properties Inc raised its offer price for Cole Credit Property Trust III to $13.59 per share in stock or $12.50 per share in cash.

It had earlier offered $12.00 in cash or 0.80 of its share for each share of Cole Credit.

The deal would be valued at $9.7 billion including debt.

