Corvex's Meister says American Realty best investment idea of 2015

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
NEW YORK, July 15 Keith Meister, head of Corvex Management, said on Wednesday American Realty Capital Properties Inc was his best investment idea for 2015.
Meister, speaking at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, said American Realty had done "all the right things to repair itself" and that it needed to reestablish a dividend.
American Realty shares last traded up 2.7 percent at $8.83. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.