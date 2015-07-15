Corvex's Meister says American Realty best investment idea of 2015

NEW YORK, July 15 Keith Meister, head of Corvex Management, said on Wednesday American Realty Capital Properties Inc was his best investment idea for 2015.

Meister, speaking at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, said American Realty had done "all the right things to repair itself" and that it needed to reestablish a dividend.

American Realty shares last traded up 2.7 percent at $8.83. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)