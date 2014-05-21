American Realty to sell its shopping centers to Blackstone

BRIEF-Actis portfolio company MédiS Group announces acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi
* Actis portfolio company MédiS group announces the acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi
May 21 American Realty Capital Properties Inc said it planned to sell nearly all of its shopping centers to Blackstone Group LP for $1.98 billion in cash.
The real estate investment trust said proceeds from the sale would be used to fund its purchase of more than 500 Red Lobster restaurants from Golden Gate Capital in a sale-leaseback deal.
Darden Restaurants Inc said last week that it would sell Red Lobster to Golden Gate for $2.1 billion in cash.
The properties to be sold are those American Realty had earlier said it would spin off into American Realty Capital Centers Inc. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's federal police said they had conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the purchase of Banco Panamericano SA shares by Caixa Participações SA, parent company of national savings bank Caixa Econômica Federal.
* Says encouraged by the pricing trends in the quarter in aviation business