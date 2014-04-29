American Realty says not in merger talks with NorthStar Realty

BRIEF-Orascom Construction startS production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Co
• Announces start of production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Company
April 29 American Realty Capital Properties Inc said it was not in merger talks with NorthStar Realty Finance Corp.
"ARCP actively evaluates opportunities and is in discussions with many companies over potential combinations; however, the company is not currently in discussions with NorthStar," American Realty said in a statement on Tuesday.
Sources told Reuters on Monday that American Realty was in talks to buy NorthStar Realty.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
• Announces start of production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Company
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.