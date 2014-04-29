American Realty says not in merger talks with NorthStar Realty

April 29 American Realty Capital Properties Inc said it was not in merger talks with NorthStar Realty Finance Corp.

"ARCP actively evaluates opportunities and is in discussions with many companies over potential combinations; however, the company is not currently in discussions with NorthStar," American Realty said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters on Monday that American Realty was in talks to buy NorthStar Realty.

