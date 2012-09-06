版本:
Realty Income to acquire American Realty Capital for $1.93 bln

Sept 6 Realty Income Corp said it would acquire American Realty Capital Trust Inc for about $1.93 billion as it looks to diversify its portfolio outside of the retail industry.

Reality Income said it expects the deal to generate about 20 to 22 cents per share in additional funds from operations annually.

