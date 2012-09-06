版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 20:02 BJT

BRIEF-American Realty up in premarket; to be acquired by Realty Income

NEW YORK, Sept 6 American Realty Capital Trust Inc : * Up 5.4 percent to $12.61 in premarket; to be acquired by Realty Income

