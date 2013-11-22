BRIEF-American Residential Properties prices private offering of $100 mln of 3.25 pct exchangeable senior notes due 2018

BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
Nov 21 American Residential Properties Inc : * Announces pricing of private offering of $100 million of 3.25% exchangeable
senior notes due 2018 * Says notes will have an initial exchange rate of 46.9423 shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Identified source of process release that occurred April 11 at our midwest plant and has made necessary repairs
* Expects EBITDA for quarter to be approximately $17 million, which is lower than its original guidance