2013年 11月 22日

BRIEF-American Residential Properties prices private offering of $100 mln of 3.25 pct exchangeable senior notes due 2018

Nov 21 American Residential Properties Inc : * Announces pricing of private offering of $100 million of 3.25% exchangeable

senior notes due 2018 * Says notes will have an initial exchange rate of 46.9423 shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
