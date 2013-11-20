版本:
BRIEF-American Spectrum Realty reports Q3 loss per share $0.18

Nov 19 American Spectrum Realty Inc : * Reports third quarter financial results * Q3 loss per share $0.18 * Q3 total revenue $10.8 million versus $12.1 million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
