BRIEF-American Superconductor enters into stipulation and agreement of settlement to settle private securities class action litigation pending against it

Nov 20 American Superconductor Corp : * Entered into stipulation and agreement of settlement to settle private

securities class action litigation pending against it * The terms of the stipulation providea settlement payment by the co of $10

million-SEC filing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
