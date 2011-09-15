American Superconductor sues China's Sinovel

Sept 15 American Superconductor Corp
said it was filing civil and criminal charges in China against
Sinovel Wind Group Co Ltd , its largest customer and
one of the top wind turbine makers, for "illegal" use of its
intellectual property.
The U.S. wind-turbine parts maker filed a claim for
arbitration to compel Sinovel -- a key customer -- to pay for
past product shipments, and accept all contracted but not yet
delivered shipments, AMSC said in a statement on late Wednesday.
In April, Sinovel refused to accept shipments from AMSC
saying it was looking to reduce its inventory levels. The
Chinese company also failed to make payments to AMSC for some
shipments made in this fiscal year.
Since that announcement, AMSC had warned of posting a loss,
delayed filing financial statements, restated results of some
past quarters and slashed its workforce by 30 percent as Sinovel
was a significant part of its business -- accounting for almost
75 percent of its revenue.
With the legal action, AMSC is seeking to stop Sinovel and
some other parties from infringing its intellectual property,
and monetary damages.
AMSC said based on internal and external investigations,
Sinovel "illegally" obtained and used AMSC's intellectual
property to upgrade its 1.5 megawatt wind turbines to meet
proposed Chinese grid codes.
Austrian authorities arrested a former AMSC employee,
contracted by Sinovel, in July for improperly transferring
AMSC's source code to the Chinese company.
Sinovel could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
AMSC shares rose slightly in pre-market trade to $7.20 on
Thursday.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore)