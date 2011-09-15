American Superconductor sues China's Sinovel

Sept 15 American Superconductor Corp said it was filing civil and criminal charges in China against Sinovel Wind Group Co Ltd , its largest customer and one of the top wind turbine makers, for "illegal" use of its intellectual property.

The U.S. wind-turbine parts maker filed a claim for arbitration to compel Sinovel -- a key customer -- to pay for past product shipments, and accept all contracted but not yet delivered shipments, AMSC said in a statement on late Wednesday.

In April, Sinovel refused to accept shipments from AMSC saying it was looking to reduce its inventory levels. The Chinese company also failed to make payments to AMSC for some shipments made in this fiscal year.

Since that announcement, AMSC had warned of posting a loss, delayed filing financial statements, restated results of some past quarters and slashed its workforce by 30 percent as Sinovel was a significant part of its business -- accounting for almost 75 percent of its revenue.

With the legal action, AMSC is seeking to stop Sinovel and some other parties from infringing its intellectual property, and monetary damages.

AMSC said based on internal and external investigations, Sinovel "illegally" obtained and used AMSC's intellectual property to upgrade its 1.5 megawatt wind turbines to meet proposed Chinese grid codes.

Austrian authorities arrested a former AMSC employee, contracted by Sinovel, in July for improperly transferring AMSC's source code to the Chinese company.

Sinovel could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

AMSC shares rose slightly in pre-market trade to $7.20 on Thursday. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore)