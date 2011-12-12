UPDATE 1-American Tower to buy towers for $500 mln

* To buy 2,500 towers from Telefónica's Mexican unit
* Co sees buying most towers during Q4
Dec 12 U.S. tower company American Tower
Corp said it will acquire up to 2,500 telecommunication
towers from Spain-based Telefónica's Mexican unit for
roughly $500 million.
"This acquisition nearly doubles our portfolio in Mexico and
provides us with a highly desirable network of sites in this key
market," American Tower Chief Excecutive James Taiclet said in a
statement.
The company said it is expecting strong growth from these
towers as its customers in Mexico deploy new spectrum and next
generation wireless technologies.
American Tower expects to buy a substantial majority of the
towers from Pegaso PCS during the fourth quarter of 2011.