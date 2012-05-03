版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四

American Tower revenue beats estimates

May 3 U.S. tower company American Tower Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, driven by a strong demand for wireless telecom services globally.

Total revenue rose 24 percent to $696.5 million, ahead of analysts' estimates of $671.4 million.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $221.3 million, or 56 cents per share, compared with $91.8 million, or 23 cents per share, last year.

